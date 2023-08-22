Funeral arrangements announced for local race car driver Ashlea Albertson

According to the obituary, guests are asked to wear racing shirts and cheery clothing because they believe "Ashlea would prefer a casual atmosphere."

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Funeral arrangements are set for a local race car driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.

Visitation for 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson will take place Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New Palestine United Methodist Church, which will be immediately followed by a celebration of life service.

According to the obituary, guests are asked to wear racing shirts and cheery clothing because they believe "Ashlea would prefer a casual atmosphere."

Donations can be made to the Tony Stewart Foundation in Albertson's name at the following address:

438 Southpoint Circle

Brownsburg, IN 46112

The crash happened Aug. 18 around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just south of Seymour.

Investigators believe a black Chevy Malibu driven by a 22-year-old male from Austin, Indiana, was traveling north in the right lane of the interstate near a white GMC Terrain driven by a 31-year-old man from Indianapolis. Albertson was a passenger in the Terrain.

Video recorded by another vehicle in the area shows the two drivers accelerating rapidly, refusing to allow one another to pass.

State police said as the driver of the Malibu began to change lanes into the path of the Terrain, the driver of the SUV lost control and spun, causing the vehicles to collide. The Terrain rolled over, ejecting Albertson.

The Malibu left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Albertson and the driver of the Terrain were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Albertson was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers involved in the crash, plus a juvenile passenger in the Malibu, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Blood tests were conducted on both drivers, and toxicology results are pending. After state police completes its investigation into the crash, the evidence will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed in the crash.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-65 for about three hours, police said.

Community remembers Albertson

Albertson was a race car driver who drove at tracks across central Indiana, according to her Facebook page. Her father, Todd, posted an emotional video on the page about her death.

Posted by Ashlea Albertson Racing on Friday, August 18, 2023

"This is one of the hardest posts that I could possibly make, but I have no words to put it out other than making a video to share with everybody who loved her and who she loved in return," Todd said. "I want to thank you, from my family, from myself, for making her feel like she was the best racer out there each and every time that she took the track."

"She was a good kid, a better person. She just loved racing, she loved the community and you all have done so much for her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Please keep my family, her fiancé, and everybody who is going through this time in your thoughts and prayers."

Albertson raced for Tony Stewart Racing, racing TQ Midget cars at several local tracks, according to posts on her racing Facebook page.

Stewart posted late Friday night, mourning the loss of Albertson.

"Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life," Stewart wrote.

Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by… pic.twitter.com/mnvPYeujWf — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 19, 2023

The three-time NASCAR champion admitted in the post to getting involved in road rage situations in the past and said he hoped Albertson's death served as a lesson to others behind the wheel.

"I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is. Please join me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers," he continued.

Albertson's family and friends gathered Saturday to mourn their loss.

"I'm going to think about Ashlea every time I think I'm going to have road rage. Ashlea will be in the back of my head. Stop, slow down and do what's right," team manager Ron Combs said.

The car she was supposed to sit in Saturday was empty.

Her friends, family and fans surrounded it with flowers and messages.

"We need this tonight. I need this tonight. My family, they need this tonight. " Todd said. "She was fearless. I imagine yesterday, she met the same fate being fearless and knowing there's going to be a time where somebody else is going to step up and carry on,"

Albertson's family and friends hope to carry on the legacy she left behind.