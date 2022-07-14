Fundraiser underway to bring Indianapolis neighborhood pool back to life

The vacant pool at the Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts is being revitalized.

The vacant pool at the Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts is being brought back to life.

It's all thanks to a partnership between the school, Indiana Sports Corp, USA Swimming and Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

It's one of several legacy projects they're raising money for in anticipation of Indianapolis hosting the 2024 US Olympic Swim Trials.

"I'm a 2004 Olympic silver medalist, the first black female to make the US Olympic swim team, and actually I swam here for several years to do the Olympic trials that used to be here several years ago," said Maritza McClendon with SIgma Gamma Rho. "And now we're coming back in 2024, and it's gonna be great to see the progress, right? So we're here in '22 , opening up a pool and come 2024, it's gonna be great to see what it turns into."

The goal is to complete the project by 2024.

"This pool means life, and in the middle of a neighborhood that's constantly riddled with bullets," said Harry Dunn, founder of Him by Her School. "To inject life and bring water to this Olympic sized pool, that's what it means to this community."

It will also serve as a community pool, providing access to the Forest Manor area and teaching water safety to the community. But in order to do that, the groups need fundraising.

