Fundraiser seeks to bring back Fountain Square murals

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Indy's Fountain Square are asking for your help to bring back their beloved murals.
A shop in the neighborhood, Square Cat Vinyl, is spearheading a fundraiser to make it happen.
They surpassed their goal after just a few days. So far, about $15,000 has been raised.
Square Cat says all the money will go straight to the artists to paint murals in Graffiti Alley behind their store.
All the old murals were painted over, but they want to bring it back and turn the alley into an open-air art gallery.