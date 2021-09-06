Fundraiser seeks to bring back Fountain Square murals

After the old murals were painted over, they want to bring them back and turn Graffiti Alley into an open-air art gallery.

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Indy's Fountain Square are asking for your help to bring back their beloved murals.

A shop in the neighborhood, Square Cat Vinyl, is spearheading a fundraiser to make it happen.

They surpassed their goal after just a few days. So far, about $15,000 has been raised.

Square Cat says all the money will go straight to the artists to paint murals in Graffiti Alley behind their store.