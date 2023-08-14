Full-tuition Marian University scholarship applications open for IPS students

INDIANAPOLIS — Local Indy students have the chance to receive free tuition to Marian University this fall.
John and Phyllis Sullivan donated $2.5 million to send two Indianapolis Public Schools students to college with tuition fully paid for all four years.
The Sullivans were long-time Indianapolis residents, and Phyllis was a retired IPS high school teacher at Manual High School.
“The Sullivans understood the value of education and wanted to give a leg up to motivated IPS students who are in need of financial assistance,” said the Sullivans’ attorney, Sherri Elder.
Scholarship requirements include:
- Demonstration of a financial need
- Completion of a scholarship application freshman year
- Minimum 2.5 GPA
“Scholarship is not merely about financial aid; it is a beacon of hope that illuminates the path to education, guiding students in need of financial support towards a brighter future,” said Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener in a statement.
To apply to Marian University and be considered for the John and Phyllis Sullivan Memorial Scholarship, click here.