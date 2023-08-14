Full-tuition Marian University scholarship applications open for IPS students

John and Phyllis Sullivan donated $2.5 million to send two Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) students to college with tuition fully paid for all four years.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local Indy students have the chance to receive free tuition to Marian University this fall.

John and Phyllis Sullivan donated $2.5 million to send two Indianapolis Public Schools students to college with tuition fully paid for all four years.

The Sullivans were long-time Indianapolis residents, and Phyllis was a retired IPS high school teacher at Manual High School.

“The Sullivans understood the value of education and wanted to give a leg up to motivated IPS students who are in need of financial assistance,” said the Sullivans’ attorney, Sherri Elder.

Scholarship requirements include:

Demonstration of a financial need

Completion of a scholarship application freshman year

Minimum 2.5 GPA

“Scholarship is not merely about financial aid; it is a beacon of hope that illuminates the path to education, guiding students in need of financial support towards a brighter future,” said Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener in a statement.