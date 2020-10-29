Full return to in-person learning postponed again for Anderson schools

There's no change in the ongoing plan for elementary school students at ACS.

ANDERSON, Ind — A full return to in-person learning in Anderson Community Schools is being put off again because of COVID-19 statistics.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, the delay affects students in grade 5 through 12. Those grade levels have been on a hybrid learning schedule and had been set to be back in school buildings on Oct. 20. That was moved to Nov. 3, and recently was changed again, to Nov. 9.

The move was made because "state statistics rate the county at code yellow because of COVID-19."

“Status quo at the elementaries, but I am continuing the monitoring of data in case there are major changes,” ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said in an email to staff on Wednesday.

The district's re-entry committee will discuss the plan at a Monday meeting.

“We all know we are having internal COVID issues... several classes have been quarantined due to contact tracing and close contacts,” Cronk said. “Please know that a significant portion of each day is spent pouring over COVID data, talking with county health professionals, parents, teachers, principals, board members and other admins in the county. I agonize over each decision, and share concern with each issue brought my way.”

School officials are also emphasizing the importance of mask use by students and staff.