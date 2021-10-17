Fuel spill leads to huge fire on Indy's west side

The Wayne Township Fire Department shared a video of the fire that showed what appeared to be several trucks completely engulfed in flames.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters battled a large fuel spill turned massive fire on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to the 4700 block of West Morris Street, which is just off of Interstate 70, at around 8 p.m. on a report of a large fuel spill with fire.

Wayne Township Fire Department is on the scene of a large fuel spill with fire in the 4700 block of West Morris Street. The incident is stable at this time and the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MaFmCqoRF4 — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) October 18, 2021