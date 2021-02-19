Frustrations mount over unplowed Indy side streets

One resident told 13News she hasn’t been able to go to work or the grocery store and now feels locked in.

INDIANAPOLIS — Paige Singh has tried to go to work this week but has not been able to make it very far.

Her car gets stopped in its tracks trying to back into the street at 39th and Arthington Blvd.

“My foot is on the ground, pedal to the metal, and I can’t move,” said Singh.

After three days, she’s frustrated that nothing has been done to clear the street.

“It doesn’t even look like a road,” said Singh. “I would expect this to have been plowed or salted at least once, and it hasn’t happened. Not one time.”

Singh says she hasn’t been able to go to work or even the grocery store and now feels locked in.

“Now it’s going on Friday and I don’t know what else to do,” said Singh.

In the same neighborhood, another driver got onto the street but ended up with her car stuck.

“Yeah, the main streets are important, but these streets are important too. They need to get all the streets instead of just one street,” said Genesis Nobles.

Officials at the Department of Public Works say it’s been difficult to catch up.

“This has been an unprecedented week. We had three rounds of snow starting Sunday,” said Director Dan Parker.

We hear you. With more snow on Indy roadways after this morning's accumulation, @IndyDPW has secured additional contractors to address side streets & residential roadways not previously plowed this week!



As many as 100 vendor trucks will mobilize within the next 24 hrs. ❄️💪 pic.twitter.com/rlWwQowAeS — Indy Snow Force (@IndySnowForce) February 18, 2021

Normally, DPW focuses on main thoroughfares, but with mounting calls for service, they have hired 100 contractors to help clear side streets.