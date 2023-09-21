Friday is Car Free Day in Indianapolis

It's a day where you are encouraged to catch a bus, ride a bike or walk to work if you can.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday, Sept. 22 is Car Free Day.

It's a day where you're encouraged to catch a bus, ride a bike or walk to work if you can.

And if you can't do any of those because of distance, you're also encouraged to carpool.

The Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority is holding a celebration on Monument Circle from 7 to 9 a.m., and then again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be live music as well as giveaways and free breakfast from Wild Eggs and lunch from Domino's.