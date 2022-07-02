Friday evening storm leaves damage in Rushville

An EMA spokesperson said he's also looking into a report of an injury to someone at the Rush County Fair.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Officials in Rush County are investigating damage left from Friday evening storm, and whether someone was hurt while attending the county fair.

Charles Kemker, the county's Emergency Management Agency director, said the damage was mostly around Rushville but some trees and limbs were reported down outside the city.

"We did have a lot of trees down along with power lines. A couple of the trees came down on houses and also a couple of vehicles under others," Kemker told 13News.

Kemker said they are looking into report of an injury at the Rush County Fair, but they haven't been able to confirm the information.

He said there was some storm damage reported at the fairgrounds - including to some of Kemker's own equipment - but he did not elaborate.

Kemker said, besides the person(s) who may have been hurt at the fair, he wasn't aware of any other injuries.

He said the storm left damage to a communications tower at the Rushville Police Department.

"There was also a state communications tower affected. Being as we have two separate radio systems that we can operate from, all responders were still able to communicate," said Kemker.