West Baden Springs Hotel repairs damage from hailstorm

The resort is open for business amid repair work from June 25 hail damage.

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — Following the severe weather that ripped through most of Indiana, the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick suffered significant hail damage to the hotel's roof.

The hotel has been hard at work repairing the damage from Sunday's hailstorm. Crews have been replacing the paneling of the historic atrium's roof. During the repairs, the hotel has closed the atrium to the public for the time being but stresses that the rest of the resort is open to visitors.

Photos captured by the hotel staff show several holes of varying size in the windows of the atrium's roof.

The resort's golf courses saw significant damage to the fairways. Both the Donald Ross Course and the Pete Dye Course had their greens pocked with holes from the hail.

After just a couple of days, the greens of both golf courses have since had their grass replaced and are now ready for golfers.

