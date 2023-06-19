French gardener finds WWII veteran's dog tags, returns them home to Anderson

A veteran who served in Europe during World War II was reunited with a precious keepsake.

ANDERSON, Ind. — More than 20 years after Staff Sgt. Jackson McGill's passing, now a piece of him is back home again.

"Yeah, it's pretty cool," said Matt McGill, Jackson's grandson.

Jackson McGill served in Europe during World War II, from 1942 until 1945. But his family says what happened during his service were memories that McGill kept private, including that he'd survived multiple plane crashes.

"He never spoke about the crash, any of the crashes," said Karen Young, McGill's daughter.

"We didn't know he was wounded over there because he didn't talk about it," Matt McGill said.

When he came home, his dog tags did not.

"Well, we knew that they were missing. But he was home," Young said.

That piece of his service lay forgotten in France for decades.

But two years ago, Valerie Prehoda and a team were in the area of Monchy-Cayeux, France, to search a field for a World War II pilot's remains. At the end of the season, Prehoda said they'd held a barbecue for everyone at a nearby chateau.

"And the owner's gardener, a little old fella named Monsieur Luce, came up to me with the owner and wanted to present me something. So he gave me this little brown dog tag and I looked at it and I went 'Oh my god, this is an American dog tag, where did you find it?' He said he'd found it in his garden some 30 years ago," said Valerie Prehoda, Vice Commander of the Department of France for the American Legion and retired Marine Corps lieutenant.

"He'd had it in his wallet for over 30 years waiting, hopefully, to find an American that he could give that dog tag to who might be able to bring it back to family in America," Prehoda said.

Prehoda got to work reaching out to her contacts until they'd found McGill's family and his gravesite here in Anderson.

And now, they're bringing that piece of him back home to his family.

"It's my great, great honor to present you with your dad's dog tag," Prehoda said to Young.

On what would have been McGill's 100th birthday, today this gift from halfway around the world is bringing them all together.

"I would just thank him so much. And that's amazing that he held on to it for 30 years before and to know how important it would be to our family. It's pretty special and that there's goodness in the world, you know," Matt McGill said.

"I think it was wonderful. I really appreciated the efforts they went through to get them to us," Young said. "I don't want to lose them again."

With this small piece of her dad held closely in hand, this is one new memory with him the entire family will cherish forever.