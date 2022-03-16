IPS hosting free vaccine clinic to get Hoosier students back on track

The clinic is being held on Wednesday, March 16 from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crispus Attucks High School on the near west side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a quarter of Hoosier kids are not up to date on required shots, according to the Indiana Department of Health. A free clinic on Wednesday is helping students get back on track.

MDWise, The Indiana Immunization Coalition and Indianapolis Public Schools are holding a "Back on Track" clinic at Crispus Attucks High School to allow children to update routine childhood vaccinations that were delayed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and HPV will be available, as well as flu shots, and, for those age 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Health experts say after the pandemic hit, nearly all doctor’s appointments were canceled, including shots for kids.

"There was a very large decrease in vaccination routes outside of the COVID-19 vaccines, and I think the last I checked, the 2021 report came back from IDOH, and they were showing a good 10% decrease, especially the younger age group from last year, so they’ve definitely gone down," said Megan Carlson, health services director at IPS.

"The more people that we can get vaccinated, the safer our community is going to be in the long run, and also to remember COVID is not gone," Carlson said. "As much as we want it to be gone, it’s not. We are seeing spikes in other countries, and it seems like what happens in the countries, we soon see here in the United States. While I hope that’s not true, it’s important that we are vigilant and that we understand that this is not going away anytime soon, if at all."

The clinic is being held on March 16 from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crispus Attucks, which is located at 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King St. on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise. No insurance is required.

Anyone under 18 has to be with an adult with a valid ID.

Parents and caregivers should sign up online at: patients.vaxcare.com/registration (enter enrollment code IN65942, then select "Crispus Attucks 3/16").

Registration is encouraged but not required.