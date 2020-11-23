Free turkeys gobbled up within hours at community giveaway

Adrian Bardwell and his family teamed up with the Silver Centre to give away 125 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local restaurant owner is helping make sure dozens of families have Thanksgiving's main dish on the table this holiday.

Adrian Bardwell and his family teamed up with the Silver Centre to give away 125 turkeys Monday.

Organizers made it easy for families by setting up a makeshift drive-thru in the parking lot of the Washington Square Mall.

The turkeys went to anyone in need on a first come, first served basis.

Bardwell decided to more than double last year's giveaway, knowing that more families are struggling this year. The turkeys came ready to cook.

"All they have to do is thaw out first," said Bardwell, "Every year we do a turkey giveaway. We are just trying to do it on a larger scale this year because of the COVID and I know it affected a lot of people. So I wanted to kind of help a lot of families out."

All of the free turkeys were gobbled up within a couple of hours after the giveaway started. Bardwell hopes to do it again next year.