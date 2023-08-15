Free skin cancer screenings offered at Colts training camp

The Skin Cancer Foundation is providing free screenings from 4:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16-17.

WESTFIELD, Ind — One foundation is returning to Indianapolis to help people learn more about their skin.

The Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin RV is back for its sixth year Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16 and 17, giving free skin cancer screenings at the Indianapolis Colts Camp in the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

The organization hopes that while it is providing the free screening, it can educate people about effective sun protection and demonstrate the importance of early detection.

Participants will also receive educational materials and sun protection samples.

The 38-foot RV, customized with two private exam rooms, will travel around the country, stopping in 30 cities from May to September.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and the rate of new cases continues to rise. According to the foundation, it’s estimated that 2,180 new cases of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, will be diagnosed in Indiana in 2023.