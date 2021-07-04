Teens can get free prom wear at outdoor event this weekend

There will be more than 1,000 new and gently used dresses, suits and accessories available for any teen attending prom this year.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — The Johnson County Public Library is lending a helping hand to teens planning to go to prom this year who don't yet have an outfit.

The library is hosting a free outdoor event with many options at the Franklin branch on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"I love seeing how excited the teens get when they find the perfect dress or suit for free," said Kelly Staten, programming manager for Johnson County Public Library.

Donations of gently used items from community members are accepted year-round for the event at any Johnson County Public Library branch.

Masks will be required, and teens will be allowed to look through the clothes in small groups to ensure social distancing.