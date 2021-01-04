Free donut for first 60 people at each Jack's Donuts location on Thursday

x
Jack's Donuts opened its first location in New Castle on April 1, 1961.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack's Donuts is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Thursday, April 1.

To celebrate, the first 60 people at each location Thursday will get a free applesauce cake donut.

Jack's Donuts' applesauce cake donut.

Jack and Ada Marcum opened the first Jack's Donuts in New Castle on April 1, 1961. Since then, Jack's Donuts has opened 18 additional locations across the state, as well as one in American Fork, Utah.

Two new locations — Richmond and Muncie — are set to open in late spring/early summer.

