Free bike rides are being offered in Indy on Knozone Action Day

The public can take advantage of free bike rides by going to any of the 50 Indiana Pacers Bikeshare stations located on or near the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Sustainability declared a Knozone Action Day on Tuesday, July 27, and announced the city will be offering free bike rides through the Pacers Bikeshare program on that day.

During a Knozone Action Day, the public is encouraged to do what they can to reduce their contribution to the poor air quality. One way city leaders say the public can help is by taking advantage of the free 30-minute bike rides on Tuesday or by seeking out alternate forms of transportation.

There are 50 Indiana Pacers Bikeshare stations located on or near the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and in neighborhoods along the city’s bike and greenway network including the Monon Trail, Canal TowPath, White River Trail, Fall Creek Greenway, and Garfield Park.

The Office of Sustainability said there are a few other ways Indianapolis residents can help: