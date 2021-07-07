Frederick Douglass Park celebrates 100th anniversary

Frederick Douglass Park, located off 25th Street, was established on July 7, 1921, and was one of the first parks in the city to welcome Black residents.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of Indianapolis' oldest parks on the city's near northeast side.

Frederick Douglass Park, located off 25th Street, near Ralston Avenue, was established on July 7, 1921, and was one of the first parks in the city to welcome Black residents.

Indy Parks said the park has become a popular gathering place over the past 100 years for people of all ages.

“Frederick Douglass Park symbolizes both the unconquerable spirit of community in Indianapolis and inequity that dominated our city’s development,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said during a news conference. “Together, we must account for both as we reemerge from this past year’s events to build a better future for all.”

Join us to celebrate as one of our beloved parks turns 100! Indy Parks is proud to celebrate Frederick Douglass Park’s historic milestone with the Frederick Douglass Park Centennial Celebration presented by @CitizensEnergy. pic.twitter.com/SpZy8dAkz8 — Indy Parks🌲 (@IndyParksandRec) July 6, 2021

In February, Hogsett announced $190 million in upgrades to City-County facilities, $20 million of which will go to an investment in Frederick Douglass Park. The investment will pay for a new family center, which will include fitness areas and locker rooms, a new gym, and office and program activity space.

Click here to see a full schedule of centennial celebration events scheduled through Saturday, July 10, including a pool party, food pantry, move in the park and more.