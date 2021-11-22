Franklin police mourning sudden loss of K-9 officer

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Franklin Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer named Pepper.
Police said Pepper was found unresponsive and not breathing Sunday morning. Her handler took her to Purdue University, where an autopsy will be performed.
Pepper was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois born in the Netherlands. She began serving the Franklin Police Department in 2015.
"I am thankful and blessed to have had Pepper as a dedicated partner," said Officer Jesse Brown.
In addition to Brown, pepper also had another partner, Officer Jeffrey Dawe. Both officers said Pepper loved meeting the people of Franklin, playing with tennis balls and showing off her narcotics detections skills.