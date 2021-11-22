Franklin police mourning sudden loss of K-9 officer

The Belgian Malinois had been working with the department since 2015.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Franklin Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer named Pepper.

Police said Pepper was found unresponsive and not breathing Sunday morning. Her handler took her to Purdue University, where an autopsy will be performed.

Pepper was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois born in the Netherlands. She began serving the Franklin Police Department in 2015.

"I am thankful and blessed to have had Pepper as a dedicated partner," said Officer Jesse Brown.