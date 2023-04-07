Franklin honors fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith at 4th of July celebration

ISP Supt. Doug Carter and other troopers were on stage Monday night to see the community of Franklin gather to honor Trooper Aaron Smith and his life.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — At a time of celebration for the birthday of the America, the town of Franklin held a moment of silence for a man who served his country and his state, Indiana National Guardsman and Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

"I'm incredibly humbled to get to learn and know the Smith family," said Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter.

Some of Smith's fellow troopers, including Carter, were on stage Monday night to see the community of Franklin gather to honor Smith and his life.

"I didn't know what to expect in downtown Franklin today, but I am damn proud to be an American," Carter told the crowd, including members of Smith's family who were there, along with a man who worked alongside Smith almost every night, his shift partner, Trooper Cameron Bottema.

"When you think of a servant, I think of Aaron," said Bottema. "He dedicated his life to service as a trooper and then in the Indiana National Guard. He would give you the shirt off his back. He would do absolutely anything he could to help anybody, stranger, family, friend, foe, doesn't matter to him. He would do absolutely everything and anything to help anybody else. He truly was a servant at heart."

"He put his life on the line in many aspects, in the military and also as a trooper and I think it's a fantastic thing to honor. It's really what the Fourth of July is all about," said Franklin resident David Wooden.

For Smith's family and his fellow troopers, this Fourth of July hits differently and likely always will.