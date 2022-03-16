Franklin High School student dead in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened Tuesday in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road, near Interstate 65 and East 500 North, shortly after 3 p.m.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A 17-year-old Franklin High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road, near Interstate 65 and East 500 North.

According to a witness, the driver, later identified as 17-year-old Colton Alexander Leeper, of Franklin, was driving a white 1995 Chevrolet Suburban north on North Hurricane Road when the vehicle crossed the center line. While attempting to regain control, the vehicle left the roadway and flipped, according to the witness.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said Leeper was initially listed in serious condition and taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for his injuries. Leeper died from his injuries Tuesday evening.

Leeper was the only person in the vehicle.

The Needham Fire Department and Seals Ambulance Service also assisted in the incident.