Franklin armed robbery suspect arrested in Kentucky

Nathaniel Smith, 34, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on unrelated charges after Franklin police say he robbed a Phillips 66 gas station.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The suspect in an armed robbery at a Franklin gas station has been arrested in Kentucky, according to Franklin police.

Nathaniel Smith, 34, allegedly robbed a Phillips 66 gas station at 400 E. Jefferson Street in Franklin around 11 p.m. on July 27. Police say he allegedly fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with an undetermined amount of cash.

Following the alleged robbery, Kentucky State Police located and arrested Smith on unrelated charges. He is currently in custody with the KSP pending formal charges and a return to Indiana.