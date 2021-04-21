Frankfort police seek help from public to locate person in rape investigation

Police said Matthew Vega is 5’7” tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Clinton County are looking for a person in connection with a rape investigation.

In social media posts, Frankfort Police requested the assistance of the community in locating Matthew Luis Vega. An attached wanted persons bulletin said Vega is sought in connection with allegations of child molestation, rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and intimidation

