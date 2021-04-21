Frankfort police seek help from public to locate person in rape investigation

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Clinton County are looking for a person in connection with a rape investigation.
In social media posts, Frankfort Police requested the assistance of the community in locating Matthew Luis Vega. An attached wanted persons bulletin said Vega is sought in connection with allegations of child molestation, rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and intimidation
Vega is 5’7” tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
You can anonymously provide information to police by calling (765) 654-4431.