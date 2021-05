Gabby Arreola was last seen on Wednesday, May 26 near the 200 block of E Walnut Street in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Gabby Arreola. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

FPD is asking for the community's assistance in locating Gabby Arreola, age 15. She was last seen on 05/26/27. If you know her whereabouts please call FPD dispatch at 765-654-4431. pic.twitter.com/wI6P7JcLPn — Frankfort Police Department (@FrankfortPD) May 28, 2021

She was last seen on Wednesday, May 26 near the 200 block of E Walnut Street in Frankfort.