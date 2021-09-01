Frankfort man, fiancé get keys to new truck won in Hoosier Lottery drawing

After winning a drawing at the Indiana State Fair, Jeff Ramsey got to drive home a new, customized 2021 Chevy Silverado.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — What better way to celebrate your wedding week than with driving home a brand new truck?

That's what happened for Frankfort resident Jeff Ramsey and his fiancé, Amber. The couple is set to get married Saturday, Sept. 4, but first, they had to claim their prize from a drawing at the Indiana State Fair.

People who purchased $5 scratch-off tickets at the Indiana State Fair were asked to put their non-winning Hoosier Lottery tickets into a second chance promotion drawing for a chance to win a 2021 Chevy Silverado. On the last day of the fair, Hoosier Lottery picked the winner. On Monday, Aug.23, Ramsey got the call about his prize.

"I couldn't believe it and had a grin all day," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said he doesn't play the Hoosier Lottery much, but in the past, he's only won a free ticket or no more than $5.

Although his name was drawn to win, Ramsey said it would be his soon-to-be wife who would drive the new truck.