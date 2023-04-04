Police rescue baby, 5 others from burning Frankfort home

Police say flames were shooting out of the front of the house. That, plus heavy smoke, made it impossible for the family to come down from the second floor.

FRANKFORT, Ind — Police officers rescued six people including a baby from a burning home in Frankfort early Monday morning.

The call came in just before 2:10 a.m..

The Frankfort Police Department said a caller told dispatchers that a house in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue was filled with heavy smoke.

They said they were on the second floor, they couldn't get out and that their baby was having a hard time breathing.

Sergeant Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass arrived within one minute of the 911 call.

Police say flames were shooting out of the front of the house. That, plus heavy smoke, made it impossible for the family to come down from the second floor.

Bodycam video shows Snyder quickly finding a ladder and putting it in front of the second-story window.

He climbed up the ladder and spoke through the window, directing the family to pass the baby to him through the window.

After safely removing the baby, he guided the other occupants out the window and down the ladder to safety.

Frankfort police said a family member wrote this on social media, "My sister's apartment caught on fire last night. Thank you, God, that everyone was saved. Thank you, Frankfort Police station, for being there."

All three officers have been nominated for the Medal of Valor.

“They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions," said Captain Evan Hall, who nominated the officers for the awards.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the fire and its cause.