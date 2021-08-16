Fowling Warehouse puts unique spin on classic game

x
The object of the game is to knock down your opponent's bowling pins with a football before they topple yours.
Credit: The Fowling Warehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — It's bowling, but with a football! Fowling was born as a tailgating game at the Indy 500 and now has a permanent home at the Fowling Warehouse in Indianapolis.

The object of the game is to knock down your opponent's bowling pins with a football before they topple yours.

The Fowling Warehouse is located inside the Circle City Industrial Complex at 1125 E. Brookside Ave. on near east side of Indianapolis.

Click here for more information on how to play or to reserve a game.

The Fowling Warehouse is located on the city's near east side at 1125 E. Brookside Ave., near Mass. Ave. and 10th Street.

