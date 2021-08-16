Fowling Warehouse puts unique spin on classic game

The object of the game is to knock down your opponent's bowling pins with a football before they topple yours.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's bowling, but with a football! Fowling was born as a tailgating game at the Indy 500 and now has a permanent home at the Fowling Warehouse in Indianapolis.

The Fowling Warehouse is located on the city's near east side at 1125 E. Brookside Ave., near Mass. Ave. and 10th Street.