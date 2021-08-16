Fowling Warehouse puts unique spin on classic game

INDIANAPOLIS — It's bowling, but with a football! Fowling was born as a tailgating game at the Indy 500 and now has a permanent home at the Fowling Warehouse in Indianapolis.
The object of the game is to knock down your opponent's bowling pins with a football before they topple yours.
Click here for more information on how to play or to reserve a game.
The Fowling Warehouse is located on the city's near east side at 1125 E. Brookside Ave., near Mass. Ave. and 10th Street.
What other people are reading:
- Several central Indiana school districts to begin mask mandates Monday
- Teen arrested for his role in east side shooting of 15-year-old girl
- Indiana Dunes considers its first-ever entrance fees
- Little girl's Make-A-Wish will come true, thanks to Fishers fundraiser
- USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent