July 4th naturalization ceremony returns to Benjamin Harrison home

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighty people representing 33 countries took the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as U.S. citizens Friday.

The naturalization ceremony was the first at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the people in the group said it was not an easy process to become an American citizen and it took years to make it to this moment.

Harsimran Aulakh came to the U.S. from India to study. He told 13News he has dreamed of becoming an American citizen since he was a child.

"It feels surreal reflecting on it. To see the reflection of the great history and I get to be part of the history. It's really a surreal experience. I'm really looking forward to my role and part of the democratic process here. I'm really looking forward to the journey ahead," said Aulakh, who said it took him 12 years to get to the naturalization ceremony.

One of the first thing the new citizens were able to do after the ceremony was sign up to vote.