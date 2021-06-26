Fourth of July festivals return after being canceled last year

Festivals are being held across central Indiana celebrating the Fourth of July and a return to normalcy.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Last summer, many festivals were canceled due to the pandemic, including a lot of popular Fourth of July events.

But not this year.

Thousands attended Fishers and Greenwood Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday. It's a summer tradition that many families have been waiting for.

“It feels so good to be mask-free and the kids are enjoying it. It’s nice,” Leanne Ellis said.

Greenwood’s Freedom Festival returned to Craig Park after being canceled last summer. It’s the city’s largest annual festival.

“It’s been a rough time and it’s nice that things are back to the way they used to be. Being able to go out is so much fun now,” said James Engelking.

Others were happy to be with their community again and see friends and neighbors.

“It’s just a blessing. It really is. We love our small-town community feel and it’s really growing and changing all for the better,” said Rachael Muhlhauser.

In Fishers, thousands came out to the Municipal Complex for the city’s annual Spark Festival, which was also canceled last year.

“We were apart for a lot of last year and all of our kids are very close. So, it’s great to be able to be back and be able to hang out again,” said Eryn Campbell.

And of course, it’s not a festival without food. Vendors were happy to be back after a tough year.

“Our heart and soul of it is farmers markets and festivals and unfortunately, we were hit really hard. Usually, we are busy in the summer and we had a lot of downtime,” said Amanda Baird with Groomsville Popcorn. “We love that the community has even come back and shown us that they missed us, and they wanted us back out here. It’s so heartwarming.”