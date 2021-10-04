Fourth COVID-19 vaccine could soon get approval

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a lot of progress being made to get Americans vaccinated.
So far, at least 114 million Americans have gotten their first shots.
Six months ago, most would have been happy with any vaccine. But now, with race to get shots in arms, we’re starting to have options. The latest is may be from Novavax.
The company is in the middle of a phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico involving 30,000 people.
Julie Swaim of Camby is one of the participants. She signed up in January with Cincinnati's Sterling Research Lab.
“I know the need is out there and I just wanted to be part of the solution, if that was possible,” said Swaim.
Novavax is different than Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines or Johnson & Johnson's, which uses a weakened cold virus. Novavax uses insect cells to introduce pieces of the coronavirus spike protein to stimulate an immune response.
Swaim said she knew she could wait a few weeks to be eligible for an already-authorized vaccine, but wanted to be a part of the science.
“It kind of sounded more natural to me and I said 'well I’m going to try it,'” said Swaim. “I just wanted it early if I could and if not, to just see the science being done and be part of science, and I think it’s an exciting time and I hope and pray that this is over soon.”
Results have been promising in the UK, showing nearly 90 percent efficacy. Novavax hopes have results for FDA authorization in the next couple of months.