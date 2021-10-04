Fourth COVID-19 vaccine could soon get approval

A vaccine from Novavax is in the middle of phase 3 trials in two countries.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a lot of progress being made to get Americans vaccinated.

So far, at least 114 million Americans have gotten their first shots.

Six months ago, most would have been happy with any vaccine. But now, with race to get shots in arms, we’re starting to have options. The latest is may be from Novavax.

The company is in the middle of a phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico involving 30,000 people.

Julie Swaim of Camby is one of the participants. She signed up in January with Cincinnati's Sterling Research Lab.

“I know the need is out there and I just wanted to be part of the solution, if that was possible,” said Swaim.

Novavax is different than Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines or Johnson & Johnson's, which uses a weakened cold virus. Novavax uses insect cells to introduce pieces of the coronavirus spike protein to stimulate an immune response.

This National Public Health Week gives us an opportunity to showcase just how important public health is.



Thanks to the hard work and dedication of public health workers, 1 million Hoosiers are vaccinated against #COVID19.



You can sign up at https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM or call 211. pic.twitter.com/flhsScWiTX — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 8, 2021

Swaim said she knew she could wait a few weeks to be eligible for an already-authorized vaccine, but wanted to be a part of the science.

“It kind of sounded more natural to me and I said 'well I’m going to try it,'” said Swaim. “I just wanted it early if I could and if not, to just see the science being done and be part of science, and I think it’s an exciting time and I hope and pray that this is over soon.”