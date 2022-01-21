The crash involving a truck carrying 100 monkeys happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, all but one monkey has been accounted for. State Police tweeted Saturday morning asking the public not to look for or capture the remaining monkey.

Crash Update: There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately. — Troopers Andrea Pelachick & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 22, 2022

According to State Police, a truck carrying about 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Troopers confirm that four of those monkeys got free and are now believed to be on the loose somewhere in the Danville area.

State police and the PA State Game Commission are actively searching for the primates, even using a helicopter to assist in the search.

Route 54 has reopened after the crash near Danville.

State police and game wardens did find at least one monkey Friday night.

Investigators shared a photo showing one of the monkeys perched high in a tree off of Route 54.

They searched the area near the wreck with flashlights on the freezing cold night and just before 7 p.m., we saw the lights focus heavily on the tree where this monkey was found.

We later heard three shots ring out. It’s unclear what type of weapon was used and we’re not sure where the monkey is or its condition.

We can tell you investigators left the scene at about 9 p.m. a short time after the shots were fired.

There is no word on where the other three monkeys may have gone or their condition.

State police used a helicopter earlier to try to track down the monkeys with thermal cameras.

Keep in mind, temperatures are dipping into the single digits Friday night, which does not bode well for any monkeys still at large.

