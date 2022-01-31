Neighborhood group raises more than $24K to fix sidewalks in Fountain Square

In just 20 days, the group made about 60% of its fundraising goal.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a Jan. 18 report about the group launching the fundraiser.

The Fountain Square Neighborhood Association wrapped up its fundraiser Sunday to replace and repair 1,000 square feet worth of sidewalks.

The group raised more than $24,000 — about 60% of its goal in 20 days.

They applied for a grant with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works that would match the amount of money they've already raised. If awarded the grant, the association is confident they can raise the remaining funds needed.

"We're really happy with where we are, incredibly grateful to our community for coming out so quickly to raise magic funds and are optimistic about working with DPW to get these sidewalks fixed," Dakota Pawlicki, a board member for the Fountain Square Neighborhood Association.

In talking with Fountain Square residents, Pawlicki found many wanted to see improved walkability and accessibility around the neighborhood. While the commercial corridors are well maintained, he said residential sidewalks are being ignored.

"A lot of the sidewalks in the residential part of the neighborhood have not been fixed or repaired at the same rate that our commercial corridors have," Pawlicki said. "If you are wheelchair-bound or if you have a stroller, or if you are a new parent, it is really hard to navigate many parts of our neighborhood."

Organizers said many neighbors and local businesses stepped up to help. Several community members pledged hundreds of dollars.