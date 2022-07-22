Block Party in Fountain Square urges equality in the community, racing

The goal is to increase engagement and grow more diverse audiences.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monty Matuka, a local fashion designer and founder of clothing brand MELI joined with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host a Brickyard Block Party Friday in Fountain Square.

It involved food, racing and fashion.

The block party partnership was for IMS Race for Equality and Change Initiative. The goal is to increase engagement for both organizations with diverse audiences.

Matuka designed special pieces for the event, which was all about supporting equality in the community - and racing

"With events and partnerships like this between MELI and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we are able to help communicate that we are all welcome in this sport and we can all come together to continue to grow," Matuka said.

