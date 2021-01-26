Fortville police officers save children from house fire

Two officers went into a smoke-filled home and found two juveniles who were asleep upstairs.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two Fortville police officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing two children from a house fire.

Witnesses who had driven past the fire in the 9200 block of North CR 400 West in Hancock County Saturday told police officers what they had seen. Fortville police say three officers responded to the fire that had engulfed the two-story home.

Two of the officers, identified in a Facebook post by the department as Ofc. Kessinger and Ofc. Lockhart, forced their way inside the home after they were unable to determine if anyone was inside. The officers searched the smoke-filled home and found the two juveniles asleep in an upstairs bedroom, unaware that their house was on fire.

The officers got the children outside of the home and Kessinger put them in his police car to stay warm, regularly checking on their well-being.

"Officer Kessinger and Lockhart's quick actions and disregard for their own personal safety led to the rescue of 2 juveniles," the department's Facebook post read. "Their actions reflect great credit upon themselves and the Fortville Police Department."

Firefighters from Vernon, Buck Creek and Green townships, as well as the Fishers Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames, which were contained to the living room of the home.