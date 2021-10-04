Former Westfield FD chief's death ruled line-of-duty

Gary Southerland passed away Jan. 12, 2020 due to cancer at the age of 68.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The death of former Westfield Fire Department Chief Gary Southerland is now being considered a line-of-duty death.

Southerland passed away Jan. 12, 2020 due to cancer at the age of 68. That cancer has been ruled as being caused by his work with the fire department and so his death is now considered in the line of duty.

In a posting on Facebook, the department said, "Chief Southerland made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens he served."