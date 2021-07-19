Former Tri-West administrators admit to wrongdoing in sexual abuse allegations

The couple acknowledged they failed to make a report after sexual abuse allegations against the school's former football coach.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Two former Tri-West High School employees are admitting they made a mistake when they didn't report the sexual abuse allegations against the school's former football coach.

Nathan Begle, the school's former athletic director, and his wife, Stacy Begle, who was the dean of students, reached an agreement with the state before their cases went to trial. As part of the agreement, the pair admitted to failing to make a report about the abuse.

The agreement also included three mandatory conditions:

The couple cannot commit or be convicted of any crimes.

The couple must consistently be employed, or pursue study or training that will prepare them for employment.

The couple must notify the prosecutor's office of any changes in address or employment.

If those conditions are met for 12 months, the charges against them will be dismissed.

The North West Hendricks School Corporation terminated the two administrators' contracts in September of 2020 after they were placed on administrative leave in February.

The Department of Education said the pair, along with former Principal Adam Benner, knew of accusations that former Tri-West football coach Tyler Bruce had inappropriate contact with a student, but did not report it.

Bruce was eventually charged with child seduction and obstruction of justice. He reached a plea agreement in May. He was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempted obstruction of justice.