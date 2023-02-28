Former Scecina H.S. coach charged with harassment

According to court documents, a former vollyball coach at Scecina was harassing a former player.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Tuesday against a former Scecina Memorial High School volleyball coach.

According to court documents, two students were using Kevin Griffin’s laptop in August to enter a volleyball game schedule into a program.

Griffin was the head volleyball coach at the time. Police said the students saw images of two former volleyball players superimposed on naked women’s bodies.

In August, IMPD detectives served a search warrant at Griffin’s home. Detectives seized Griffin’s cell phone and laptop.

Detectives interviewed three women who were involved in the investigation. One of the women identified herself in images on Griffin’s cell phone and laptop.

According to court documents, images of the women had been modified and edited into pornographic images by Griffin. One of the women said the original images had been taken from her social media accounts.

On Jan. 19, 2023, police said one of the victims received an anonymous gift for Christmas. The victim told police she suspected the gift came from Griffin and she was upset.

The victim told police she wanted to obtain a protective order from Griffin.

Detectives obtained another search warrant and determined the gift was sent by Griffin.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a harassment charge against Griffin.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis confirmed Griffin is no longer an employee of Scecina Memorial High School. The Diocese confirmed Griffin left the school in early January after he submitted a letter of resignation.