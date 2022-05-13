Former Muncie Police officer faces up to 30 years in prison for assaulting driver

Jeremy Gibson, 31, pleaded guilty to assaulting an arrestee and obstruction of justice for writing a false report to cover up the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie Police officer faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to allegations of excessive force.

Jeremy Gibson, 31, pleaded guilty to charges he assaulted an arrestee in violation of his civil rights and obstructed justice for writing a false report to cover up the incident, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents said Gibson stopped a car on May 13, 2019 because one of the car's headlights was out.

The affidavit said "when the driver stepped out of the car, Gibson attempted to physically take him to the ground, and punched him several times with a closed fist in the process. As other officers attempted to secure the driver, Gibson used his knee to strike the driver in right side of the driver’s head, causing the driver’s head to swing to the side, at which point another officer delivered another knee strike to the opposite side of the driver’s head."

The charges also said Gibson authored a false report about the incident.

Gibson's sentencing by Judge Tanya Walton Pratt is not yet scheduled. While the maximum sentence is about 30 years, sentences are determined by the judge and are usually less than the maximum, the spokesperson said.