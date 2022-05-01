Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53

Brizzi was in the hospital for several days before passing away, a source told 13News.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died Wednesday, according to someone familiar with the situation who spoke with 13News on the condition of anonymity. Brizzi was in the hospital for several days before passing away. He was 53.

Brizzi served as Marion County Prosecutor from 2003 until 2010, before going back into private practice.

In February 2020, Brizzi filed paperwork to run for Congress in Indiana's 5th Congressional District. Brizzi ran his campaign on defending the freedom of speech as well as the rights to secure the U.S. border and self-defense.

He also hosted a weekly radio show, “Crime Beat with Carl Brizzi” on WIBC, served as Senior Investigative Counsel to the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee and, in 2007, he was Indiana State Finance Chairman for the Rudy Giuliani presidential campaign.