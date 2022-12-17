Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

In 1972, Joseph McAtee and members of the homicide branch cleared every single murder case for the year — an accomplishment believed to be a first in the nation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph McAtee, a former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County sheriff, has died.

IMPD announced his death Saturday in a post that said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former co-workers, and with our community."

McAtee's name is well known within the central Indiana law enforcement community. In his career, he received a number of accolades including being honored during a ceremony last year for his service to the community and public safety work.

When McAtee was a lieutenant with the then-Indianapolis Police Department, he and members of the homicide branch cleared every single murder case for the year 1972. It was an accomplishment believed to be a nation's first.

At the time, then-Mayor Richard G. Lugar issued a Mayor’s citation, the first of his 5-year administration, recognizing McAtee and 17 others for their efforts.

“In the calendar year of 1972, the Homicide Branch of the Indianapolis Police Department investigated 66 homicides. Of the 66 investigated, there have been arrests made in 64, and warrants charging murder have been filed in the other two cases," Lugar said in a 1972 press conference. "... This record is an outstanding one and has been reported to the Washington D.C. office of the F.B.I. That office reports they claim to know of no other city of any size to have achieved a 100% clearance rate in homicides in 1972. It is believed that this is surely a national record if not a national first.”

TBT July 26, 1972 IPD Homicide Clears 100% of their murder cases Below is a link to an audio recording of a press... Posted by IMPD News on Wednesday, March 25, 2015

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said McAtee hired him as one of his deputies in 1993. Taylor said McAtee's legacy of public service will not be forgotten.

"Sheriff McAtee was a kind and thoughtful leader who leaves a legacy of individual and family public service unmatched in the history of our city. We will miss him.”

IMPD mourns the passing of former Indianapolis Police Department Chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee. Our... Posted by IMPD News on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Mayor Joe Hogsett echoed that sentiment. In a tweet, he said, "Few individuals have done as much to keep our community safe as Joe McAtee. He leaves a legacy of selfless service as sheriff, police chief, and constable; and a grateful community for his decades of leadership."