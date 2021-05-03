Former Indiana union official sentenced for vicious job-site attack

Indiana union members brutally attacked non-union workers in 2016 "beating their victims with loose pieces of hardwood, punching them and kicking them."

DYER, Indiana — A former Indiana union official is facing more than four years in prison for carrying out what the Department of Justice called a "coordinated and brutal" attack on non-union ironworkers who were working at a job site that the union official said was in his union's "territory."

Thomas Williamson Sr., 70, of Schererville, was a former business agent of Iron Workers Local 395. He was sentenced on Monday for conspiracy to commit extortion in 2016 when he organized and led an assault on a group of non-union ironworkers in an attempt to obtain their construction contract.

In January of 2016, Williamson discovered the group had gotten a contract to work on the Plum Creek Christian Academy. The school, located in Dyer, Indiana, is affiliated with the Dyer Baptist Church, which Williamson considered to be in Local 395’s “territory.”

Williamson went to the construction site and threatened the workers to get them to stop working on the site. When they refused, Williamson visited the church and tried to persuade church officials to use Local 395 for the project instead of the non-union workers.

The day after these efforts failed, the Department of Justice said Williamson went back to the construction site. He brought then-Local 395 president Jeffrey Veach and a group of union members.

"At Williamson’s direction, the union members executed a coordinated and brutal assault on the non-union workers, beating their victims with loose pieces of hardwood, punching them and kicking them," a Department of Justice news release said.

The attack left one of the non-union workers with a broken jaw that required several surgeries and prolonged hospitalization.