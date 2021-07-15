Former Indiana lawmaker found dead at Indianapolis hotel

Police said 38-year-old Dan Forestal was found dead during a welfare check on Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friends and colleagues are mourning the unexpected death of former State Representative Dan Forestal.

IMPD officers found 38-year-old Forestal dead while doing a welfare check at a Quality Inn hotel on Wesleyan Road.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said a cause of death is pending toxicology results.

"I was devastated to hear the news of former Representative Forestal's passing. He was a great legislator and dedicated public servant who accomplished great things for his community during his time at the Statehouse. From his legislation addressing urban blight in Indiana neighborhoods to serving as the leading voice for House Democrats on transportation issues, Forestal worked hard for Hoosiers across the state. He will be remembered for his dedication to making Indiana a better place to work and raise a family,” Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement on Dan Forestal's passing:

Former State Representative Dan Forestal proudly served his constituents as a legislator and as an Indianapolis firefighter. He led with conviction and intention and was passionate on his mission to serve Hoosiers. Janet and I offer his loved ones our condolences and hope that they find peace and comfort in the coming days.

Forestal was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012.

He served as a lieutenant with the Indianapolis Fire Department, a bailiff in Marion County Superior Court 11 and as a guard at Marion County Jail II. He also ran a small business that bought and rehabilitated abandoned homes in Indianapolis.