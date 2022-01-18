Cyndi Carrasco, former Indiana Inspector General, announces campaign for Marion County Prosecutor

Carrasco, who most recently served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Eric Holcomb, has filed as a Republican for the primary election in May.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Inspector General Cyndi Carrasco announced on Tuesday a campaign for Marion County Prosecutor.

Carrasco, who most recently served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Eric Holcomb, has filed as a Republican for the primary election in May with hopes of challenging incumbent Ryan Mears in the November general election.

“More than ever, Marion County needs a prosecutor who is willing to lead and make our community safe again. A prosecutor who will advocate for victims and get help to those who need it. A prosecutor who will partner with all public safety stakeholders and who will hold violent criminals accountable," Carrasco said in a statement.

Carrasco, 41, is a native of El Paso, Texas, and attended the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University. She served as the second-ever Inspector General for the State of Indiana beginning in 2015 before recently working as deputy general counsel and ethics advisor to the governor.

“The citizens of Marion County and the reputation of our city are hurting,” Carrasco said. “I care deeply about this city, and I want to make it a safe place for families like yours and mine to live and visit yet again. The prosecutor is the top public safety official in the county. My years of public service have prepared me, and I am ready to lead and to be the partner that the courts, law enforcement, and community stakeholders need to make Indianapolis a safer city.”

Carrasco is the first Republican candidate who has expressed an intent to run for Marion County Prosecutor.