Former Indiana First Lady Patricia Whitcomb dies at age 91

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Former Indiana First Lady Patricia (Pat) Whitcomb has died at the age of 91.
She was born in St. Louis and went to high school and college in Nashville before joining the Fashion Board at L.S. Ayres after graduation.
She began dating then State Senator Edgar (Ed) Whitcomb, who later became Indiana's 43rd governor. After a three-month courtship, they married. Together they visited every county in Indiana several times and traveled around the world.
Pat helped Ed build his law career, his political base, and was responsible for getting his first book published.
The couple had five children and lived in Seymour, Indiana. Pat was a Sunday school teacher and an active member of her community who was known for her green thumb.
Pat later operated a Honey Baked Hams franchise with her family in Toluca Lake, California. During that time, she and Ed divorced, and Pat lived in Toluca Lake until the late 1980s.
She then moved back to Indiana to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
