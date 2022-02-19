Former HSE student dies in crash, principal says

In a letter to families, Principal Janie Ulmer said Jake Reibel had died and offered condolences to his family on behalf of the school district.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A former Hamilton Southeastern High School student died in a crash Saturday morning, according to the school district.

In a letter to families Saturday night, Principal Janie Ulmer said former student Jake Reibel had died.

"It is with deep regret that I share with you that one of our former students, Jake Reibel, died in a car accident this morning. Our school community is sending their thoughts to the Reibel family as we are deeply saddened by this sudden loss," Ulmer said.

The school's crisis response team will be available to students and staff throughout the week.