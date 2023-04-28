‘I could’ve shot that school up’ | Former Greenfield-Central student sneaks into high school, livestreams incident

In the more-than-11-minute video, the former student made several alarming comments.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday morning, a former student entered Greenfield-Central High School through the main door before the start of the school day, according to the school corporation.

The former student also livestreamed the incident on her Instagram and later shared it to her page.

“Look, I’ll be honest, I’m a little embarrassed it happened. We don’t want people in our buildings that shouldn’t be there. We have adults at all of our entry points to stop anything from happening. We have state-of-the-art video surveillance system,” said Dr. Harold Olin, superintendent of the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation.

Olin said the recent graduate claimed she was there to obtain her transcript after a teacher spotted her. She was then instructed to go to the main office. Instead, she ducked into a bathroom before roaming the hallways.

In the more-than-11-minute video, the former student made several alarming comments including, “This is why you have bomb threats, because I’m in the building. Just kidding I don’t have a bomb at all” and “Your school has no security, and I could’ve shot that school up.”

She also made derogatory comments towards some of the school staff members, principal and school resource officer.

“Those are the types of comments that make you wonder, 'Why even say something like that?'" Olin said. "Is there something you would want to do with that? Or are you just trying to make a point that security isn’t what you think it should be?"

Once staff members were able to track her down, the school resource officer escorted her out of the building.

She was given a no-trespassing letter and Greenfield police were made aware of the situation.

“We are doing a lot of the right things, we still have human error that happens from time to time. Wednesday was an example of that,” Olin said.

He said that morning there was also an award program going on at the school, saying fewer eyes were on the entrances. It’s something he said they plan to fix going forward.

“Any time an event like this happens, we are looking at what we can do to ensure that we have greater safety,” Olin said. “It’s an opportunity for us to remind our families and students we have protocols in place. We are doing a lot of things well. When we make some mistakes or when something falls through the cracks, we are going to make some adjustments. We are already doing that.”

He said the school corporation didn’t send a notice to families that day because they weren’t aware that the incident was being recorded.

“That would be the rationale. We didn’t know it was recorded. We thought it was something that was pretty small and contained,” Olin said.