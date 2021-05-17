Former Edgewood officer to serve 18 months in home detention

James D. Foutch, 48, has been ordered to serve 18 months on in-home detention for violating a no-contact order after he was charged with domestic battery in April.

EDGEWOOD, Indiana — A former Edgewood police officer who spent time in prison for his part in a 2014 crash that killed a man and injured his pregnant wife appeared in court Monday for violating the terms of his probation for a recent domestic battery charge.

James D. Foutch, 48, has been ordered to serve 18 months on in-home detention for violating a no-contact order after he was charged with domestic battery in early April.

According to our partners at The Herald Bulletin, on April 4, Foutch’s wife called dispatch stating her husband had grabbed a 1-year-old child from her and pushed her against a changing table, causing pain. She said he had a gun and alleged he had been using methamphetamine all weekend.

He was charged with felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. When he appeared in court Monday he admitted he spoke with his wife which violated a no-contact order. Foutch was ordered to serve 18 months in home detention for violating the order.

Foutch was an officer with the Edgewood police department. But, in 2015 he was convicted of reckless homicide.

Foutch served 3 ½ years of the 11-year sentence he received for crashing into the back of a car carrying Jesse Sperry and his pregnant wife Rebecca. Authorities said Foutch was driving 92 mph when he crashed into the car killing Jesse and injuring Rebecca.

Foutch was placed on work release in October of 2018.