Former community corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Police have arrested a former community corrections employee after allegations of misconduct.
On Wednesday, the Johnson County sheriff's department said they had arrested Evan Hill, 50, Fairland.
Hill worked for the Johnson County Community Corrections program as a field officer, monitoring persons on work release and house arrest. The sheriff's department said the allegations are related to Hill's work in community corrections. He was taken into custody without incident.
According to police, Hill has been charged with official misconduct and sexual misconduct, both felonies.
“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will not in any way allow an employee of Johnson County to conduct themselves in a manner that violates state law," said Sheriff Duane Burgess. "We conducted this investigation in a timely manner, working with the victim and her attorney. As the sheriff of Johnson County, I can assure that members of the sheriff’s office will conduct themselves professionally and ethically. If one of our employees chooses to take a different path and violate the law, there will be consequences for their actions. The citizens of Johnson County deserve the best and that is what we work diligently to provide.”