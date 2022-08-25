Former CCC leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88

Bob Cockrum served as council president between 2008 and 2012. He also retired as a colonel in the National Guard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88.

Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president.

Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he graduated from Purdue's ROTC program with a degree in electrical engineering and served two years on active duty with the U.S. Army in Germany and France. He retired from military service in 1987 as a colonel in the Indiana National Guard after 20 years in the Army Reserves.

Cockrum worked as a civilian engineer with the Federal Aviation Agency, Hazeltine Electronics and the Allison Division of General Motors in the Aircraft Engine Plant.

He also served on the Decatur Township School Board.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan at 5463 Kentucky Ave. on Monday, Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an additional hour of calling on Aug. 30 prior to a funeral service which is set for 11 a.m. at Valley Mills Christian Church, 5555 Kentucky Ave, in Indianapolis.