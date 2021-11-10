Former 13News reporter Mary Milz completes Boston Marathon goal

Mary said running the Boston Marathon has been on her 'bucket list'.

BOSTON — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, runners were back in Boston Monday for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Qualifying for and finishing the race is the goal of many, including longtime 13News reporter Mary Milz.

We watched as she crossed the finish line Monday, gave her few minutes to catch her breath and then connected on Zoom to celebrate her accomplishment.

"It was absolutely fabulous and exceeded expectations," Mary said. "I was so thrilled to get the medal. I had to qualify and it took three tries. Finally, I did it, so it meant so much to be here, it was magical."

"It was like, running in a Hallmark movie, and I say that because I was ready for the run itself, in terms of thinking about the course, but I never imagined all the people that line the course. I mean, it was just constant people cheering you and signs and drums and music and everything, and it just really energizes you," said Mary.

Mary's time was 4:38:08.

And to celebrate? She said she's going to take a nap.

Congratulations, Mary. Well done!